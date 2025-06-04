What's The Best Beer To Use For Beer Brats?
It doesn't have to be Oktoberfest for you to enjoy some beer brats. Even if you're more focused on how to grill the bratwurst, that beer bath is still a crucial step. And some beers are better-suited for bratwurst than others. To give you a conclusive answer on what beer (or beers) work the best for beer brats, Chowhound consulted an expert in the field.
Chris Cusack, a Level 1 sommelier, Level 1 cicerone (which is a sommelier for beer), and owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, Texas, knows just the beer you should be reaching for when simmering brats. "Use a malty, slightly sweet beer like a Vienna lager, Märzen, or bock," he says, referring to some traditional Oktoberfest beer styles that tend to play well with a brat's flavor. He further explains, "These styles add depth without bitterness, helping to keep the brats juicy and flavorful. You want the beer to enhance the natural richness of the sausage, not overpower it or dry it out with too many hops." So there's no need to overthink things — for some traditional Bavarian sausage, go with beers from the surrounding regions.
Should you pair beer brats with the same beer?
Cooking your brats in the right kind of beer is one thing, but when it comes time to serve, it's natural to think you have to serve the same kind of beer you cooked in. But Chris Cusack says there's room for experimentation. "Using the same beer keeps it harmonious," he says, "but I would definitely recommend experimenting with different styles." Cusack also reminds us about one of the fundamental rules of food and beer pairing: The best combinations contrast and complement. Cut the richness of fat with acids or carbonation, tame spice with sweetness, and temper smokiness or tartness with malt. Cusack notes, "A rich brat cooked in a bock and served with a tart Berliner weisse, for example, keeps the meal from feeling too heavy."
According to Cusack, this type of style experimentation "can add contrast or complexity, especially if you're serving sides like sauerkraut or mustard-heavy slaw." Interestingly, he also thinks your side dishes might play a larger role in determining your pairing than your brats.
"Creamy potatoes call for bitterness to cut through, while acidic sides invite something rounder and maltier to balance them out." So reach out and grab something a little more adventurous.