What's The Best Beer To Use For Beer Brats?

It doesn't have to be Oktoberfest for you to enjoy some beer brats. Even if you're more focused on how to grill the bratwurst, that beer bath is still a crucial step. And some beers are better-suited for bratwurst than others. To give you a conclusive answer on what beer (or beers) work the best for beer brats, Chowhound consulted an expert in the field.

Chris Cusack, a Level 1 sommelier, Level 1 cicerone (which is a sommelier for beer), and owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, Texas, knows just the beer you should be reaching for when simmering brats. "Use a malty, slightly sweet beer like a Vienna lager, Märzen, or bock," he says, referring to some traditional Oktoberfest beer styles that tend to play well with a brat's flavor. He further explains, "These styles add depth without bitterness, helping to keep the brats juicy and flavorful. You want the beer to enhance the natural richness of the sausage, not overpower it or dry it out with too many hops." So there's no need to overthink things — for some traditional Bavarian sausage, go with beers from the surrounding regions.