The Kitchen Area That Accumulates The Most Clutter (And Why It Needs To Stop)

The kitchen is one of the first rooms you enter in a home, so it doesn't take long for it to become an unofficial dumping ground. The counter gets cluttered with groceries or utensils that haven't found a spot, or the barstool chairs have become a part-time coat rack. Some messes are more obvious than others, but one of the worst offenders is hiding in plain sight. As much as you need to clean the space inside your refrigerator, the outside often needs some decluttering as well.

The fridge door accumulates clutter in a way that blends it into the space. Layers upon layers of paper pile up like the flaky bark of a birch tree, sticking around long after they're needed. Miscellaneous bits of mail, grocery lists, and any sort of card — holiday cards, business cards, postcards — take up too much space. Magnets fight for territory, holding up the carefully arranged quilt of two-year-old receipts, and you're left in a constant battle of picking up and re-sticking the same five scraps. There's nothing wrong with keeping some kitschy charm with children's drawings or Polaroid photos, but there are better ways to organize your thoughts and memorabilia while sticking to your kitchen aesthetic.