You're Ignoring One Of The Best Spots In Your Kitchen To Add Extra Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how spacious, it seems like storage is at a premium in almost every kitchen. While you can make some extra room in your cabinets with the old fashioned storage hack of using a lazy Susan and regular decluttering sessions, most of us will still be left with a handful of items that are both hard to store and vital for a functional kitchen. Things like spices, paper towels, and pot holders must be within easy reach at all times, which all too often means they're taking up valuable real estate on your counter, making it that much harder to cook or keep the counter squeaky clean.

Fortunately, these issues are easily remedied by taking advantage of an often-overlooked storage space — the side of your fridge. With some magnets and creative thinking, you can turn that huge, blank area into a showcase of your favorite kitchen tools, keeping them both tidy and within easy reach. For seasonings, you can choose between small, individual magnetic spice jars that cluster together beautifully, or a single magnetic spice rack like this one from Amazon that stores different sizes of bottles and canisters.

While some people swear by tension rods to make storing paper towels easier and neater, retailers also sell sturdy magnetic bars to keep them conveniently corralled on your fridge. There are even DIY and retail options that combine a small set of shelves with a rod for paper towels. You can certainly use these shelves for seasonings, but they're also good for storing cleaning supplies or even cooking utensils like whisks and wooden spoons.