The Easy Way To Clear Space In Your Fridge

We've all been there. Went to the grocery store on an empty stomach and then, at home, realized that everything that looked delicious on the store's shelves may not fit in the fridge? It's an all too common occurrence. However, there are definitely ways to combat this issue and ensure that every item will fit beautifully on a refrigerator's shelves.

The best way we recommend is simply to move little amounts of certain products into smaller, more appropriate containers. While we recommend using square containers to save space, it all comes down to the specific item and the amount left. There is no need to save an entire 8-ounce container of cream cheese if its nearly empty and will barely provide enough cream cheese to slather onto a single bagel. Instead, find snack-sized containers (like these 4-ounce containers from VITEVER) to save small amounts of items like dressings or yogurt.