The Easy Way To Clear Space In Your Fridge
We've all been there. Went to the grocery store on an empty stomach and then, at home, realized that everything that looked delicious on the store's shelves may not fit in the fridge? It's an all too common occurrence. However, there are definitely ways to combat this issue and ensure that every item will fit beautifully on a refrigerator's shelves.
The best way we recommend is simply to move little amounts of certain products into smaller, more appropriate containers. While we recommend using square containers to save space, it all comes down to the specific item and the amount left. There is no need to save an entire 8-ounce container of cream cheese if its nearly empty and will barely provide enough cream cheese to slather onto a single bagel. Instead, find snack-sized containers (like these 4-ounce containers from VITEVER) to save small amounts of items like dressings or yogurt.
Storage mistakes to avoid
While containers are an extremely important factor in successfully storing leftover food, it is also necessary to shelf food items correctly. Side door shelves are the warmest areas in the fridge, which makes them ideal for storing nonperishables and condiments. The lower shelves should be used for storing meat and fish, middle shelves for dairy and eggs, and top shelves for leftovers and any food that is ready to be grabbed and eaten. This is due to a refrigerator's inconsistent temperature throughout the appliance, meaning certain foods flourish in its many unique compartments.
It is also important to be wary of certain foods that may not last as long as desired when in storage. Condiments like mayonnaise should only be kept for about two months after opening, according to the USDA, who also says that raw eggs may be kept in the fridge for three to five weeks, hard-boiled eggs can only be consumed for seven days after refrigeration. While choosing the correct container will save space, be wary that not even a well-shaped plastic container will keep certain items safe to eat for very long.