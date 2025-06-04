You'll Want To Have This Type Of Bourbon On Hand For An Espresso Old Fashioned
Despite the espresso martini's triumphant comeback, it has become a bit of a mainstay on most bar menus and doesn't evoke the same sense of occasion that it once did. Fans of espresso and brown liquor, however, have the perfect cocktail to spruce up their palates: The espresso old fashioned. Its combination of sweet, oaky bourbon notes and deep espresso flavor makes it both sophisticated and playful.
The old fashioned is known for its sparse ingredient list, which makes it all the more important that each one pulls its weight. The espresso should always be freshly brewed (which helps give espresso martinis the perfect frothy top), the sugar syrup needs to be added with a measured hand to avoid becoming cloying, and, perhaps most importantly, the whiskey needs to be well-balanced and complement the coffee notes.
There are some bourbons you need to leave on the shelf when making this cocktail, so mixologist and educator Tiffanie Barriere gave Chowhound an exclusive tip on the best bourbon to use in an espresso old fashioned. "You want something bold but balanced. Look for a bourbon with notes of chocolate, toffee, or toasted spice," she explained. The idea is to bridge flavors, which is why the bourbon you use should have some notes that complement coffee. Barriere, who runs The Drinking Coach, also suggested some specific bourbons to reach for when giving the old fashioned an espresso twist: "Old Forester 100, Edmonds Honor, or even Elijah Craig are solid choices."
Finding the right flavor combinations for your old fashioned
The cocktail's name potentially comes from a period in the 1800s when cocktails started to get more complicated. Some still wanted theirs made the "old fashioned" way, with just some sugar and bitters added to a spirit. Considering spirits now have more complex flavor spectrums, finding the right one for an old fashioned can be daunting, especially if you plan on adding an espresso twist. Tiffanie Barriere's explanation on why bourbon and espresso go so well together can help you decide which bourbon to use: "It's depth meets depth. Espresso's roast and bitterness complement bourbon's sweetness and oak."
To put this another way, espresso's additional bitterness helps justify a sweeter, mellower bourbon. In a regular old fashioned, where the liquor is sweetened by simple syrup, a spicier rye whiskey is often preferred by those who find the combination of bourbon and sugar too sweet. Alternatively, they might reach for a more oaky or higher-proof bourbon, or even a peaty, smoky Scotch. Interestingly, the old fashioned was seemingly more of a cocktail format than a recipe, with gin and mezcal often used. Aged rum is also great at balancing flavors in an old fashioned, and bitters can layer tasting notes into your cocktail. "Add a little citrus oil or walnut bitters, and it's like dessert, but grown up," suggests Barriere. Note how the traditional Angustora bitters aren't used: Instead, use bitters that complement the twist you're giving to your old fashioned.