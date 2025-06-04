You'll Want To Have This Type Of Bourbon On Hand For An Espresso Old Fashioned

Despite the espresso martini's triumphant comeback, it has become a bit of a mainstay on most bar menus and doesn't evoke the same sense of occasion that it once did. Fans of espresso and brown liquor, however, have the perfect cocktail to spruce up their palates: The espresso old fashioned. Its combination of sweet, oaky bourbon notes and deep espresso flavor makes it both sophisticated and playful.

The old fashioned is known for its sparse ingredient list, which makes it all the more important that each one pulls its weight. The espresso should always be freshly brewed (which helps give espresso martinis the perfect frothy top), the sugar syrup needs to be added with a measured hand to avoid becoming cloying, and, perhaps most importantly, the whiskey needs to be well-balanced and complement the coffee notes.

There are some bourbons you need to leave on the shelf when making this cocktail, so mixologist and educator Tiffanie Barriere gave Chowhound an exclusive tip on the best bourbon to use in an espresso old fashioned. "You want something bold but balanced. Look for a bourbon with notes of chocolate, toffee, or toasted spice," she explained. The idea is to bridge flavors, which is why the bourbon you use should have some notes that complement coffee. Barriere, who runs The Drinking Coach, also suggested some specific bourbons to reach for when giving the old fashioned an espresso twist: "Old Forester 100, Edmonds Honor, or even Elijah Craig are solid choices."