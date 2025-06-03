Give Your Potato Salad A Briny Kick With This Addition

Whether you are going with the best store bought pickles or showing off your very own homemade pickles, potato salad is a willing vehicle. Fork-tender cubed, quartered, or smashed potatoes make a ready canvas for the snappy flavors that the pickle brine brings to the table. In addition to the mouth-watering bite that pickle juice lends, adding actual chopped pickles to the potato mixture further ups the crunch and tangy mouthfeel of the overall salad as well as making it look brighter and more inviting. You can experiment with different pickle varieties that you may have on hand (or that are languishing in the back of your fridge), from the smallest and most dense cornichons to more classic crisp dill pickles or vibrant and firmer half-sours.

To round out the pleasing flavors and leave your potato salad well-seasoned, lean into herbs that go into the actual brine for pickling — think of the sweet, verdant, and slightly licorice notes of dill as well as mustard and celery seeds. Don't forget to check the salt and pepper levels before adding extra, as pickles pack a punch on their own. Fresh herbs like chives and parsley are an appealing final touch for a salad that stands out from the crowd. For those seeking the epitome in tongue-twisting (and satisfying), bring this "pickle-forward pickleball potato salad" to your next post rally gathering.