The Unexpected Way To Use Pickle Juice That Elevates Potato Salad

Potatoes may be the most beloved comfort food of all time, but let's be honest here — that's mostly due to how versatile they are, not how good they are naturally. Though potatoes are extremely nutrient-dense, they're a smidge bland and boring when eaten on their own. However, when dressed up with seasonings and luscious fat, potatoes transform into the creamy, craveable side dish of your dreams. That's because the starches in potatoes act like little sponges and soak in any flavors they're mixed with, opening a world of endless possibility.

This may be why there are literally hundreds of variations of potato salad recipes cropping up at almost every warm-weather gathering in the United States. Your family might favor a classic mayo-based recipe, prefer a more vinegar-forward version, or go all-out with a potato salad dressed with fresh green herbs. Regardless of which kind is your favorite, there's a way to pack even more flavor into these humble tubers: To take your potato salad from tasty to out of this world, the secret is pickle juice.

Tangy, tart, and infused with the garlicky bite of dill, pickle juice offers a host of flavors that potatoes absolutely adore, making it one of the surprisingly tasty ingredients that give potato salad new life. Since cubing and boiling your potatoes is already part of making potato salad, it's not a far leap to swap ordinary water with pickle juice. Once they're fork-tender, feel free to drain and cool them before folding into your favorite potato salad dressing to create a deeply-flavored, zingy side dish.