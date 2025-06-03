Stop Throwing Out Old Onion Sacks And Use Them To Upgrade Your Veggie Garden

Instead of tossing single-use plastic in the trash, some of it can be upcycled for handy hacks in the garden. Plastic water bottles make a great pot for baby plants, while clear takeout containers are perfect DIY greenhouses. Then there are the plastic mesh sacks that potatoes, onions, and oranges come sold in. These sturdy bags have a lot more potential after the produce stored in them has been used, so don't throw them out. One of the best ways to repurpose them is to use them as a protective cover for delicate plants in your own garden, such as lettuce.

Compared to other flimsy plastic bags and packaging, these mesh sacks are clearly much more durable — you won't have to worry about these breaking down in the garden. The mesh is breathable, and it creates a lightweight barrier that keeps hungry pests like birds, rabbits, and insects from munching on your crops. With the mesh pattern, it still lets in sunlight and water, and it's light enough to not crush the plants.

Once you have an empty mesh sack on hand, snip the bag open and gently drape it over your greens. The edges can be anchored with small rocks. To elevate the mesh slightly to enclose the plant, the mesh can be draped over small sticks or poles. Aside from lettuce, the upcycled sacks can also be used to protect herbs and delicate seedlings.