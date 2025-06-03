Why We Avoid Buying The Beef Jerky From This Popular Meat Brand

Whether you're buying it for a road trip, a fun hiking expedition, or merely as a little snack, a good bag of beef jerky is sure to help you go the distance. There's just one problem though — for some reason, store-bought beef jerky is ludicrously expensive. And while you could certainly try your hand at making your own beef jerky in the oven, sometimes time and convenience factors simply won't allow for that. So if you're going to spend your hard-earned dollars on some jerky, you want to make sure you're getting a quality product. That's why you should avoid picking up jerky from Dietz & Watson.

In a Chowhound feature ranking nine store-bought beef jerky brands from worst to best, the offering from noted meat brand Dietz & Watson took the dubious final placement. While the company is reputed for its deli meats, it seems that it couldn't translate this success to the realm of beef jerky. While you want a degree of resistance or "bite" in your jerky, this one was docked points for being far too tough to enjoy. In addition, this jerky was noted as having a confusing taste, with gamey and musty flavors dominating it. So while Dietz & Watson might give you your money's worth for its other products, you'd be better off spending your cash on another bag of beef jerky besides this one.