The Condiment You'd Never Think To Drizzle On Popcorn Is Kind Of The Best

Popcorn is an easy, savory snack; it takes minutes to prepare in the microwave, and it can be a nutritious and satiating way to curb your hunger. While popcorn on its own tends to be bland, butter isn't the only thing that livens up this snack — try drizzling peanut butter over it for a sweeter and more nutrition-packed alternative. If you're unsure about which popcorn brand to buy, Chowhound has a list of the best microwave popcorn brands on store shelves.

Jarred peanut butter is pretty thick. For the best results, melt it in the microwave in short intervals until it's warm and a little thinned out. This will make it easier to toss with the popcorn. Popcorn is delicate, so don't weigh it down with too much peanut butter. Drizzle it over the top of the bowl, then gently mix it with two large spoons to help control the kernels and keep them from spilling out of the bowl. To elevate the popcorn even more, you can pair it with other sweet and savory ingredients, plus something to give it a little more crunch.