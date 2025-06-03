The Condiment You'd Never Think To Drizzle On Popcorn Is Kind Of The Best
Popcorn is an easy, savory snack; it takes minutes to prepare in the microwave, and it can be a nutritious and satiating way to curb your hunger. While popcorn on its own tends to be bland, butter isn't the only thing that livens up this snack — try drizzling peanut butter over it for a sweeter and more nutrition-packed alternative. If you're unsure about which popcorn brand to buy, Chowhound has a list of the best microwave popcorn brands on store shelves.
Jarred peanut butter is pretty thick. For the best results, melt it in the microwave in short intervals until it's warm and a little thinned out. This will make it easier to toss with the popcorn. Popcorn is delicate, so don't weigh it down with too much peanut butter. Drizzle it over the top of the bowl, then gently mix it with two large spoons to help control the kernels and keep them from spilling out of the bowl. To elevate the popcorn even more, you can pair it with other sweet and savory ingredients, plus something to give it a little more crunch.
How to build even better peanut butter popcorn
You can toss popcorn in the peanut butter just before eating so the kernels keep their crunch. Or, blend the butter with another saucy add-on, such as honey, before pouring that in. The result is a softer, almost caramel corn-like texture that melts in your mouth. Other sweet sauces, like chocolate or caramel sauce, will work here too. You could also prep the peanut butter popcorn a few hours or a night before, though it won't have the same warm and sticky texture.
For a savory pairing, all you need is a little sea salt. The sea salt will contrast perfectly with the sweet peanut butter, and you won't have to buy any extra ingredients. To take it a step further, add a few different elements: peanut butter, honey, sea salt, and chili flakes are a great way to give a sweet, salty, and spicy kick to the snack. For an even bolder flavor, drizzle just a little chili crisp (not always the same as chili crunch) into the popcorn, too. Peanut butter and chili crisp are popular in Asian dishes and, believe it or not, complement each other nicely. For less spicy and more savory, skip the oil that you cook the kernels in and use a simple swap like bacon fat to make your popcorn taste like heaven.