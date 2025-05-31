Bring Tequila To Brunch With A Margarita-Inspired Jam

Brunch isn't just a late breakfast – it's a time to relax, enjoy the company of friends and family, and eat delicious food. While most brunch-specific get-togethers also include a solid lineup of predictable cocktails like mimosas and top-notch bloody Marys, there's a new, creative way to infuse the flavor of another favorite beverage into your next all-day brunch affair. More specifically, for those of you who can't resist the sweet and tangy bite of a well-made margarita, homemade margarita jam may be your new favorite condiment.

Made with all the same ingredients as traditional margaritas, this unique jam is a fun way to enjoy your second round of sourdough toast on a lazy Sunday brunching with friends. Not to mention, with the heat from your stove and a few sealable glass jars, preparing this boozy jam is also quite simple.

To make this one-of-a-kind spread, add equal amounts of tequila and lime juice, half the amount of triple sec, and a decent amount of sugar to a medium saucepan. Once the sugar dissolves and the mixture comes to a boil, add powdered pectin, which is a natural fiber found in fruits and veggies that works to thicken jams and jellies.

After boiling (while stirring) for an additional minute, remove the pot from heat and divide the jam into sterile glass jars. While you can certainly preserve your jam jars with a hot water bath, there are plenty of delicious brunch-friendly ways to utilize every last ounce of homemade margarita jam within one to two months.