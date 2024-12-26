The Underrated Tool Ina Garten Swears By When Mixing Burger Meat

From how to store your good knives to the best mess-free method to cut corn off the cob, cookbook author and celebrity chef Ina Garten has countless tips to make you a better home cook. In every recipe, video, blog post, or TikTok she shares, Garten offers up another intuitive yet unexpected approach. Her recipe for Niman Ranch burgers, shared on Food Network's YouTube channel, is no different, revealing a helpful tip for preparing burger patties.

When making hamburgers at home, you might be tempted to mix up your beef, egg, bread crumbs, milk, and seasoning with your hands or perhaps with a spatula (or even a potato masher). According to Garten, this is a classic hamburger mixing mistake as you'll compress your meat too much. Instead, the Barefoot Contessa swears by an underrated kitchen tool we all have at home: the fork.

"The key to this is using a fork," says Garten when mixing up her meat. "You don't want to compact it at all, you want it to be light." In the same way you don't want to overmix your cake or cookie batter, you don't want to make your hamburger patties too dense and chewy. That extends to when you shape them, too. "Roll it around carefully but don't compact it," Garten adds.