The Store-Bought Sauce You Should Grab For That McDonald's BBQ Sauce Flavor

If you don't want to order the store-bought stuff online — or maybe you just love to try new recipes — you can also recreate McDonald's Tangy BBQ sauce at home. According to Reddit, there is at least one highly similar recipe floating around online, though the recipe uses liquid smoke for that savory flavor rather than soy sauce. Some say the sauce is best when put on ribs because it thickens as it cooks, so if you do plan to make the copycat recipe, add less water than the recipe calls for.

Other users claim there's an even simpler way to recreate the Tangy BBQ sauce that Chowhound ranked in the top half of all McDonald's sauces — just mix Heinz ketchup with Sweet Baby Ray's original sauce. It seems the flavor is in the eye of the beholder, as nobody can fully agree on which tricks mimic the McDonald's sauce exactly, but if it's one of those condiments you wish you always had on hand, then it could be worth the trial and error.