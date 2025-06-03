The Reason Tuna Salad Tastes Different At The Deli

Tuna salad at home is salty, savory, and delicious, but nothing quite compares to a fresh tuna salad sandwich from a deli. Chowhound chatted exclusively with the tuna salad experts to find out exactly what magic happens behind the deli counter to make their tuna salad sandwiches so perfect.

According to Melanie Shurka, executive chef and owner of Greenwich Village Middle Eastern restaurant Kubeh, starting with high-quality tuna is key. "I like dark preserved in oil tuna, like Sicilian tuna. At Kubeh, we have canned tuna imported from Tunisia. It has nothing but olive oil added. It's dark, clean, and delicious," Shurka said.

Chef and Managing Partner at Ann Arbor-based Zingerman's Delicatessen, Rodger Bowser, also agrees that choosing the right tuna matters (understanding the difference between store-bought canned tuna options can help you make deli-style tuna salad at home) — but he prefers the water-packed version. "We made the switch from imported oil-packed tuna to U.S.-sourced albacore tuna from American Tuna about a decade ago. The result was a fluffier, less oily, more classic tuna salad."

Both chefs agreed that the extra-heavy mayo used in some restaurants isn't necessary for a delicious tuna sandwich. "I don't think it's the heavier mayonnaise that makes a tastier tuna, I think it's seasoning and added condiments ... ," Shurka said. Bowser had a similar take, stating, "We use good ol' Hellmann's mayonnaise in our tuna salad — same as you can buy from your supermarket. We add lemon juice for a touch of acidity and Worcestershire for some added depth of flavor."