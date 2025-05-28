Use This Trick To Perfectly Pour A Canned Soda Into A Glass

If you're sick of pouring canned soda only for the drink to foam up quickly and overflow out of the glass, then you'll want to try the viral trick for pouring the perfect glass that gets every last drop out of the can. A mistake everyone makes before drinking soda is assuming you have to deal with a large layer of fizz. This soda can hack, which may make you look like you're trying to pull off a magic trick, actually solves the problem.

To start, grab a tall glass. Then open your can of soda, and while tilting the glass horizontally, place the can's pull tab against the rim. Then you will want to quickly flip the glass over vertically. You should be able to let go as the pull tab holds the can in place, allowing soda to pour directly into the cup without it getting overly fizzy. If you've done the trick right, your end result will be a fully emptied soda can and a glass full of non-foamy soda. Is the trick foolproof? That depends on a few factors. You need to have the right glass size; you'll also want to position everything perfectly or you risk a serious spill. And if you like to add ice to your soda, you should do that after you've completed the hack, otherwise the ice may spill out when the glass is horizontal. Just don't try this trick with a can that's been shaken, since it won't stop a shaken soda from exploding.