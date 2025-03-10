The Simple Trick That Stops A Shaken Soda From Exploding

It's happened to us all: a soda that's fallen or been shaken suddenly explodes, making a sticky mess. Dropping or shaking a can of soda portends disaster, and if it doesn't explode on impact, you're probably afraid to open it for fear it will. Fortunately, there are tricks you can use that will calm your fear of soda explosion. One of them is giving the can a few taps.

Before we explain, let's first look at why soda gets so violent when shaken. It's all about the way the soda is packaged. The gas that makes soda fizzy is carbon dioxide (CO2). In fact, the CO2 in a can of soda means it's a great addition to cake batter to achieve fluffier results. In the can, the CO2 is placed under high pressure, which changes it from a gas to a liquid — carbonic acid. This is why sparkling water, though hydrating, contains acid that may affect your teeth. You can even taste the acid in a freshly opened can, and this is why canned soda tastes different from fast-food fountain sodas; fountain sodas are mixed by the fountain mechanism to order rather than pressurized and stored, so the fountain soda has no carbonic acid.

When the can or bottle is sealed, the liquid is saturated with CO2 gas or carbonic acid in a pressurized condition, waiting to be activated. There's still more gas sitting atop the liquid. Opening the can vents some of that gas, causing that telltale "hiss" and activating the carbonic acid within the liquid, turning it into a gas, which creates the bubbles. Of course, there's another way to activate bubbles: a good shake. This can lead to explosion ... unless you try this trick.