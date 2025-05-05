The One Mistake Everyone Makes Before Drinking Soda

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some food and drink habits are in such wide practice that they're practically canon. Other culinary quirks have more cult-like followings. Those latter behaviors produce some of life's funny little "wait, I thought everyone did that" moments that can widen one's worldview. The first time you hear someone call tomato sauce gravy, for example, you will be forever changed. The same goes for those who grew up in butter-only households when they learn what mayo can do to a grilled cheese. And anyone who performs the old soda can swipe practically on auto-pilot will be shocked to learn that others will bring their lips right to a soda can's aluminum rim without so much as a cursory dusting. While there are certainly way more serious food safety risks to avoid, not going through the two-second motion to rig those swigs to be free of errant particles, or worse, is a mistake.

The tops of soda cans can, in fact, be quite dirty. Testing them for contaminants is a not infrequent television news trope, and said broadcasters have turned up things like mold and bacteria. These nuisances are typically found in amounts that won't harm most folks, but why not wipe them away in any case? Some experts have asserted that as little as a run under the tap will do, and there are ways to tidy your soda cans while on the go, too.