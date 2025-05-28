Our Favorite Store-Bought Guacamole Tastes Just Like The Homemade Stuff
Chips and guacamole are default party snack staples, and that should come as no surprise. The fresh flavors of guacamole and the satisfying crunch of tortilla chips that serve as a vessel to scoop up this iconic Mexican dip are savored across the globe. While making guacamole from scratch can yield superior results and gives you full control over the ingredients, there is something to be valued about the convenience of store-bought guacamole. They are an effortless contribution to any potluck, even if you're playing host. Of course, there is no shortage of brands lining grocery store shelves, but based on Chowhound's ranking of store-bought guacamole, one particular option shines with its closeness to tasting homemade. If you're a fan of chunky guacamole, you'll be pleased to know Good Foods Organic Chunky Guacamole took the title of the best store-bought guacamole, and here's why.
The chunks of avocado in this dip deliver a delightful textural contrast to the rich, creamy blend without standing out like they weren't properly incorporated. This feature paired with the freshness of the onions and tomatoes, and the product's simple ingredients list sans artificial preservatives and additives, parallels the traditional ingredients of homemade guacamole.
Before you grab your bags and head to the store to stock up on this brand of guacamole, make sure you have a Costco membership since that's where you're most likely to find our winning guac. However, Good Foods makes different styles of guacamole that you can find in almost any mainstream grocery store, and there's always the option to impart your own inventive inspiration to give your store-bought guac a homemade upgrade.
How to level up even the best store-bought guacamole
From a savvy shortcut of mixing pico de gallo into mashed avocado to make guacamole in a pinch, without needing to chop more vegetables, to chef Bobby Flay's uniquely herbaceous spin on the traditional recipe, homemade guacamole offers an unexpected canvas for innovative eats. However, if you can't be bothered to make guacamole from scratch but still crave that homemade touch, there are some hacks to level up your store-bought guacamole to cater to your taste preferences. Even a dip as delicious as Good Foods Organic Chunky Guacamole can easily be given more depth and brightness for a special, homemade touch.
Start with the most fundamental tip by breathing life into premade guacamole with a hit of acid. A squeeze of fresh lime juice livens up the mixture, enhances the flavors, and cuts through the creamy richness of the avocado. If you particularly crave the flavors and textures of freshly chopped vegetables, stir in finely chopped red onion for crunch and cilantro for freshness. Spice lovers can add chopped fresh or pickled jalapeños for extra heat, while garlic aficionados can stir freshly minced garlic for a piquant punch.
While Good Foods Organic Chunky Guacamole has a stellar texture, other brands of store-bought guacamole might be lacking in its chunky characteristics. If that's the case, mash in your desired amount of avocado at its optimum ripeness. You can even put your own ingenious spin on grocery store guac with charred corn for smokiness, chopped mango for a tropical twist, or a drizzle of truffle oil for earthy umami notes. Last but not least, season to taste and get ready to deliver a delightful hybrid of store-bought and homemade guacamole.