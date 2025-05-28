Our Favorite Store-Bought Guacamole Tastes Just Like The Homemade Stuff

Chips and guacamole are default party snack staples, and that should come as no surprise. The fresh flavors of guacamole and the satisfying crunch of tortilla chips that serve as a vessel to scoop up this iconic Mexican dip are savored across the globe. While making guacamole from scratch can yield superior results and gives you full control over the ingredients, there is something to be valued about the convenience of store-bought guacamole. They are an effortless contribution to any potluck, even if you're playing host. Of course, there is no shortage of brands lining grocery store shelves, but based on Chowhound's ranking of store-bought guacamole, one particular option shines with its closeness to tasting homemade. If you're a fan of chunky guacamole, you'll be pleased to know Good Foods Organic Chunky Guacamole took the title of the best store-bought guacamole, and here's why.

The chunks of avocado in this dip deliver a delightful textural contrast to the rich, creamy blend without standing out like they weren't properly incorporated. This feature paired with the freshness of the onions and tomatoes, and the product's simple ingredients list sans artificial preservatives and additives, parallels the traditional ingredients of homemade guacamole.

Before you grab your bags and head to the store to stock up on this brand of guacamole, make sure you have a Costco membership since that's where you're most likely to find our winning guac. However, Good Foods makes different styles of guacamole that you can find in almost any mainstream grocery store, and there's always the option to impart your own inventive inspiration to give your store-bought guac a homemade upgrade.