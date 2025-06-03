The Single Salad Addition That Brings Tang And Crunch To Every Bite

When it comes to actually adding sauerkraut to salads, remember that a little goes a long way. It's got a strong flavor, and we don't want it to overpower the whole bowl, so start with just one or two tablespoons per salad, and then adjust to your own preference and taste. If it's too strong for you, give it a squeeze to remove excess brine (this will also keep it crunchy, not soggy). There are so many types of sauerkraut to experiment with as well, such as apple caraway or beetroot blends, and you can also choose to go homemade or keep it store-bought. Plus, the good news is, if you're prepping ahead, sauerkraut will stay crisp until you're ready to dig in.

Wondering what sauerkraut pairs best with? Well, it'll add a punch to smoked salmon, grilled chicken, or baked tofu without the need to go overboard on seasoning them yourself. It also pairs beautifully with cheese, potatoes, and eggs. You could even start of small by mixing the brine into your dressing to give it a more subtle and tangy twist. Or try tossing it into an easy kale caesar salad recipe, the kraut brings a sharpness that will compliment the richer elements in the dressing and parmesan.

Knowing how to balance bold flavors like this is the reason restaurant salads always taste better than yours — chefs just know how to layer salt, texture, and fat in all the right ways. When you start thinking beyond the usual salad toppers and begin experimenting with more unusual ingredients like sauerkraut, you are on your way to turning plain bowls of greens and grains into genuinely restaurant-worthy dishes.