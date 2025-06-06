This Jet-Black Whiskey Is One Of The Worst Of All Time According To Our Expert
Best recognized by its honey-amber hue, the color palette of whiskey can actually range from a clear yellow, like white wine, to a deep black, like a stout beer. Whiskeys are often enhanced with a color agent to achieve that desirable caramel glow, and sometimes, this coloring is amped up all the way to make a black whiskey. If you see one particular black whisky brand called Loch Dhu on shelves, it should stay there: According to an expert, this is one of the worst whiskeys.
If Loch Dhu 10-year-old single malt Scotch has one thing going for it (here's what a Scotch is if you were wondering), it's that it stands out from all the other amber-colored whiskeys with its cold brew coffee appearance. It's undeniably eye-catching and has become somewhat of a collector's item due to its controversial coloring and its cessation in production in the 1990s. Costing several hundred dollars for the resale price, you would expect an incredible flavor, but this is not the case. Mark Littler, owner and editor-in-chief of Whiskey Wash, shared with Chowhound that Loch Dhu is a mass-produced whisky that's not worth the purchase. While the gimmicky dark color might draw you in, the flavor is too off-putting to go back for a second pour. According to Littler, Loch Dhu has an initial coffee-like flavor with a meaty undertone reminiscent of gravy.
Loch Dhu whisky: The good and the bad
Color can indicate how long a whiskey has been aged for, but it does not necessarily reveal its quality or flavor. When coloring agents are added, the color of whiskey becomes somewhat useless. However, in the case of Loch Dhu, the added coloring agent does affect the flavor because there is so much of it. The caramel color agent used is called E150, and it's made from cooked-down sugar. Most of the time, this somewhat flavorless agent is used in small amounts to make whiskey slighter darker. When it's used at a high level, as described above, it starts to influence the flavor. Luckily, the finish of the whisky is short, and there isn't really an aftertaste that lingers on the tongue.
That said, taste is very subjective. While Littler wasn't a fan of the black whisky and doesn't appreciate the heavy addition of E150, that's not to say you might not enjoy it. Other who've tried it share that the departure from traditional Scotch flavors makes for an interesting sipping experience. If you're someone who likes intense espresso and burnt marshmallows, this whisky may be for you — it has some darker tasting notes of oak, char, bitter coffee, and black licorice. If you're looking for a more classic flavor (and affordable price tag), check out these 17 whiskeys under $35 worth a buy.