Ina Garten's Valuable Tip On Bringing Host Gifts

Host gifts are a bit of a minefield. When asked, your host will likely tell you that your presence alone is perfect, but you'd still hate to show up empty-handed. Even worse, however, would be watching your host's face fall after being handed something they need to handle.

Luckily, celebrity chef and famed cookbook author Ina Garten has a few helpful tips for navigating this social situation. "For a hostess gift, I prefer not to bring something that the host feels obliged to serve for dinner," she writes on the Barefoot Contessa website. In a recent interview shared on TikTok, she elaborated on this idea: "I don't bring wine, because they feel like they should serve it with the meal. I don't bring a particular course; I wouldn't bring cheese, because they feel like they need to serve the cheese with dinner."

Unless expressly stated otherwise, if you're being hosted for a dinner party or holiday meal, your job is to sit back, relax, and socialize. So, to impress Ina Garten at your next dinner party, stay away from fussy gifts, like flowers that will immediately need a vase, wine that needs to be opened, or spiced nuts that need to be served. And, while we're here, stay out of the kitchen and let your host do the hosting.