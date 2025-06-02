Hack Your Way Into A Plate Of Delightful Donuts With A Loaf Of Bread

This TikTok donut hack does work, but you'll want to keep a couple of notes in mind. First, recipe shortcuts are indeed shortcuts. Ingredients and the order they're put together and heated are all important parts of the cooking process. Bread has already been cooked as a finished dish, and adding water back into it is just rehydrating the product, not turning it into the typical, super-stretchy donut dough. It also takes a few minutes to fully rehydrate the bread and make it malleable, so you'll want to really work the water into it and then let it sit in donut form for another minute before frying.

When cooked, the inside of the donuts will likely be a bit dry at the center. For this hack, it'll be best to use a soft cut of bread that won't turn crumbly, such as plain white bread, as shown in the TikTok video. Brioche would be another great choice because it's receptive to absorbing moisture, which is why it's the standard slice for bread pudding.

Another way to improve the consistency is to use a liquid with fat instead of plain water. Half-and-half softens bread much quicker without drying out as you mold it, and it creates a fluffier texture. That being said, you'll want to deep fry a milk or cream-soaked bread on a lower heat (otherwise, it might cook unevenly). Regardless of how you slice it, the TikTok shortcut is still quicker and easier than making donuts from scratch.