One Ice Cube Trick Bourbon Drinkers Swear By For Smoother Sips

Bourbon is one of those things; it's more of a hobby than a drink. Lovers of the charred oak aged bourbon spend years trying to perfect its preparation for optimal taste and presentation. There are debates over whether to serve the drink in a cocktail, on its own, with a twist of lemon for aromatics, or neat in a rocks glass. Others prefer bourbon with ice, a seemingly spare addition that can transform the drink entirely. Still, some bourbons simply must be sipped over ice. Yes, when it comes to bourbon, ice is serious business. Ice cools the liquor down and changes its flavor profile. Additionally, the water let off by melting ice can help to dilute your bourbon, mellowing out the flavor.

From choosing the best shape, to using fresh, filtered water, there are many important aspects of ice-making for bourbon. However, even the most seasoned bourbon drinker might be missing this step to make the best possible ice cube: heating up your water beforehand. Using hot water will produce clearer, more dense cubes. It isn't just aesthetically pleasing; clear ice is also vital for crafting the perfect drink. Simply put, clear ice is more dense and will melt slower, preventing a watery bourbon. Boiling your water, or even just heating it up, can help to remove any air bubbles in your water, which are the primary causes of cloudy ice.