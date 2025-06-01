Students Say This Is The Absolute Fanciest College Dining Hall In The US

College dining halls aren't typically known for high-quality food, but one university delivers in all areas. The University of Massachusetts — Amherst has been named the best college dining hall in the United States by the Princeton Review for six consecutive years. There are a number of college towns that are known for their food, but in terms of campus eats, there aren't many that stand out like Amherst. UMass sources 30% of its produce locally and uses sustainable cooking practices for their meals. And students say this is the fanciest campus dining hall for many reasons other than amazing food. The cafeteria is large and offers elegant raised-table seating and an extensive buffet-style setup.

The variety of cuisine is also noted in what makes Amherst such a great dining hall. From hand-rolled sushi to made-to-order stir fry, students are given a number of quality options. Having campus dining that actually tastes good is a huge perk, as eating out in some college towns is too expensive for the average student. At UMass Amherst, you are guaranteed to have a good meal.