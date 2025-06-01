Students Say This Is The Absolute Fanciest College Dining Hall In The US
College dining halls aren't typically known for high-quality food, but one university delivers in all areas. The University of Massachusetts — Amherst has been named the best college dining hall in the United States by the Princeton Review for six consecutive years. There are a number of college towns that are known for their food, but in terms of campus eats, there aren't many that stand out like Amherst. UMass sources 30% of its produce locally and uses sustainable cooking practices for their meals. And students say this is the fanciest campus dining hall for many reasons other than amazing food. The cafeteria is large and offers elegant raised-table seating and an extensive buffet-style setup.
The variety of cuisine is also noted in what makes Amherst such a great dining hall. From hand-rolled sushi to made-to-order stir fry, students are given a number of quality options. Having campus dining that actually tastes good is a huge perk, as eating out in some college towns is too expensive for the average student. At UMass Amherst, you are guaranteed to have a good meal.
How UMass Amherst keeps its dining hall great
UMass Amherst is dedicated to keeping its campus dining top tier. Its "big flavor" philosophy and sustainable menu are meant to reduce food waste while still keeping the food delicious. Amherst offers not only its dining hall, but cafes, food trucks, and even a delivery service. Many students say the desserts, such as their cakes and cookies, are supreme for an after-dinner treat. At Amherst, you won't have to resort to making 5-star meals in your dorm room.
While this college campus may have high-quality meals, there are still some drawbacks noted by students. The food is great, but at the end of the day, it is still on a rotation. After a while of eating the same dishes, the Amherst cafeteria can lose its appeal. Just like any other college dining hall — it is still a college dining hall. However, if food matters to you, Amherst is certain to exceed your expectations for campus dining.