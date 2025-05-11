This College Town's Restaurants Are Too Expensive For The Average Student

College students don't have an A-plus reputation when it comes to their diets. Between classes, student clubs, part-time jobs, and the chaos of figuring out adulthood, quality dining becomes a secondary concern. It's either the cafeteria or cheap instant ramen, getting exercise in with a midnight walk for gas station snacks. This endless pursuit of creativity and rigorous academia has brought with it many a blackout rage gallon (BORG) or spiked brownie. If it can't fit in an air fryer or mini-fridge, then it's out of bounds. And it's hard to blame these students when some college towns don't even have food within their budget.

Princeton, New Jersey, is a college town known for its food scene, but restaurant prices exceed what the average student can afford. Pursuing higher education in a beautiful historic area comes with its perks, but those perks have a price. Livingcost marks the average restaurant dinner for two at $78.30, or around $40 per person. On Tripadvisor, most Princeton restaurants with the "mid-range" tag have entrees that are $20 to $40 alone. Many working adults might hesitate to splurge on a meal that expensive outside of special occasions, but if you know anything about Princeton, such prices really aren't surprising.