This Flavorless Fast Food Soft Serve Was The Worst We Had By Far

Soft serve ice cream has been a summer staple for decades, ever since its 1930s inception transformed fast food desserts. While ice cream — or at least, ice cream-adjacent treats — dates back centuries, soft serve was invented much more recently, when ice cream seller Tom Carvel made the most of an equipment malfunction and discovered that people actually enjoy partially melted ice cream. Or at least, that's how the story goes anyway. Soft serve is known for being creamier than traditional ice cream, both due to a lower butter fat content and the way it's produced. Furthermore, while it should be delicious served simply as is in a cone, soft serve is also the perfect blank canvas for mix-ins, toppings, and the like.

Unfortunately, this simple summer treat can go wrong too. Chowhound ranked six fast food soft serve options to determine which chains serve the best vanilla soft serve, and which could use some improvement. At the top of the list, you'll find Chick-fil-A's Icedream cone, which was praised for its flavor, consistency, and Instagram-worthy swirl. Plus, it was one of the cheaper options on the list too, which is always an added bonus. On the other hand, Burger King's vanilla soft serve was a major disappointment, due to its complete lack of flavor and chemical aftertaste. The good news is it was the cheapest offering, so that's a point in its favor. However, spending less than $2 on a flavorless confection still seems like a waste of money.