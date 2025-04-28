Whatever Happened To Betty Crocker's Boxed Snackin' Cake Mix?

Few brands dominate the baking aisle the way Betty Crocker does. The question of how Betty Crocker became an American kitchen icon is answered in the brand's many cookbooks and mixes for cookies, brownies, muffins, and pancakes that have lined shelves for decades now. And, of course, who could forget its comforting boxed cake mixes, providing everything from Butter Pecan to Party Rainbow Chip. One discontinued offering still comes to mind even with Betty Crocker's impressive assortment of current products, though, and that would be the Snackin' Cake mix.

The Snackin' Cake is a blast from the past, first hitting grocery stores in the 1970s and eventually being removed in 2012. Nonetheless, it was highly popular during the time that it remained available to the public on account of how convenient it was. Properly making boxed cake mix already seems as easy as can be, but Betty Crocker somehow found a way to make it even simpler through this product. The whole appeal of the Snackin' Cake was that all you needed to make the confectionery good was the provided mix, water, and utensils. Pour the mix into a pan, add water, mix it up, and pop it into the oven. Let it cool down, and eat it right from the very same pan. The process was this straightforward for all eight flavors of the mix, some of which included Banana Walnut, Coconut Pecan, Chocolate Chip, and Applesauce Raisin.