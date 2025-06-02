A Japanese Twist On A Classic Southern Summer Cocktail
The mint julep is forever linked to the Kentucky Derby and the American South, where this bourbon-based cocktail made with simple syrup and fresh mint sprigs has become a warm-weather staple (and was also President Theodore Roosevelt's favorite tipple). But we're here to introduce you to a Japanese twist on this classic that we believe offers a better drinking experience (sorry, Teddy). The Toki julep swaps Suntory Toki blended Japanese whisky (without the e) for the traditional bourbon. This results in a drink with added depth of flavor, a bit lower ABV, and a less cloying sweetness.
Bourbon tends to be sweeter than Japanese whisky, and where bourbon leans towards caramel and vanilla notes, Japanese whisky is typically lighter, drier, and spicier. Toki is also bottled at 43% ABV, whereas a bourbon you might use for a mint julep is usually higher. As an example, Woodford Reserve, a go-to for this cocktail, comes in at 45.2%. And there are other bourbons often used in the drink that are as high as 50% ABV.
Why Toki Japanese whisky works so well in a mint julep
In Japan, Toki is usually consumed as a highball with soda and ice. However, Japanese whisky can be used for a variety of cocktails, from an old fashioned to a bee's knees. House of Suntory, Japan's oldest whisky maker, blends whisky from three of its distilleries, Yamazaki malt, Hakushu American white oak cask malt, and Chita grain whisky, to produce Toki, which means "time" in Japanese.
The result is a flavor profile that includes grapefruit and peppermint on the palate with a spicy finish. In a cocktail like the mint julep with such limited ingredients, the Toki whisky's subtle flavors shine through while still allowing the mint to stand out. The addition of a slice of grapefruit in the Toki julep brings a touch of bittersweet and a citrus zing to this cocktail. And while you could drink it in the traditional silver cup used to serve a mint julep that helps keep it extra cold, we don't feel it's necessary. Additionally, if you don't have crushed ice, regular ice works too. This has quickly become our favorite summer cocktail, and we're betting it will become yours, too.