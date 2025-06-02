A Japanese Twist On A Classic Southern Summer Cocktail

The mint julep is forever linked to the Kentucky Derby and the American South, where this bourbon-based cocktail made with simple syrup and fresh mint sprigs has become a warm-weather staple (and was also President Theodore Roosevelt's favorite tipple). But we're here to introduce you to a Japanese twist on this classic that we believe offers a better drinking experience (sorry, Teddy). The Toki julep swaps Suntory Toki blended Japanese whisky (without the e) for the traditional bourbon. This results in a drink with added depth of flavor, a bit lower ABV, and a less cloying sweetness.

Bourbon tends to be sweeter than Japanese whisky, and where bourbon leans towards caramel and vanilla notes, Japanese whisky is typically lighter, drier, and spicier. Toki is also bottled at 43% ABV, whereas a bourbon you might use for a mint julep is usually higher. As an example, Woodford Reserve, a go-to for this cocktail, comes in at 45.2%. And there are other bourbons often used in the drink that are as high as 50% ABV.