The Cooler Storage Mistake That Makes It Way Less Effective

When packing a cooler, it's commonplace to simply drop in the food and drinks, load it up with ice, and head to the beach or barbecue. However, there are a few science-backed reasons why you should put a little more thought into how you store and pack your cooler. For instance, to prevent the ice from melting quickly and spoiling your food, it's a good idea to avoid storing your cooler in a hot place, like a shed with no ventilation or the trunk of your car.

The reason for this is, similar to pre-heating an oven before cooking, coolers should ideally be pre-cooled before being used to keep your food and drinks frosty. Tossing your consumables and ice in a steamy cooler will result in faster melting and food spoilage since the ice will have to first cool down the internal temperature of the cooler. Instead, follow an easy hack to keep the temperature down in your cooler: Store the cooler in a chilly location like your basement or a cool spot in your garage.

Alternatively, if the cooler is hot, add a bag of ice or two to the cooler a few hours before using it. That way, when it's time to pack it, the cooler will already be cool and the ice will stay solid longer. Pre-chilling also works great for keeping your popsicles frozen in a cooler. For super cold drinks or frozen treats, consider storing a smaller cooler in the freezer or fridge before use.