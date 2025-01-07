Here's A Simple Way To Chill Your Beers Without A Fridge Or Cooler

We know what you're thinking — how can you keep the bag of ice from melting? Unless you're on the verge of a Nobel Prize-winning scientific breakthrough, you can't stop chemistry from doing its thing. Without a fridge or cooler, the ice will eventually melt. Luckily, there are a few ways to prolong the dilemma.

Exposure to sunlight will expedite melting, so it's helpful to store the beer-punctured ice bag in the shade. If no natural shade is available, improvise by tucking the bag under a table, chair, or any available surface that blocks direct sunlight. For extra insulation, wrap the bag in a blanket, towel, or tarp, or place it in the trunk of a car, which stays cooler than open spaces (at least when it isn't super hot outside).

If possible, only place cold beers into the ice bag. If they are warm or at room temperature, they won't stay cold for as long. Once the ice melts, not all hope is lost. The water will still be chilly, so don't dump it until it runs warm. Whether you're sipping on domestic classics or funky craft beers, don't feel like you have to drink them lukewarm just because you're without a fridge or cooler. Grab a bag of ice and get to toasting and sipping.