This Simple Sandwich Has Been A New England Staple For Generations

The 4th Earl of Sandwich popularized eating food wrapped conveniently in a handheld package of bread, lending the eternally popular 'sandwich' his name in the 17th century, but records actually show that this style of eating dates as far back as the first century. Over the eons that have followed, the sandwich has evolved to include a number of options ranging from sliced bread, rolls, pita, or even a lettuce wrap, filled with any assortment of ingredients that two pieces of bread (or a reasonable facsimile) can contain. Some have stood the test of time, earning them a place in history as a local staple for generations, such as a New England favorite, the baked bean sandwich.

In the northeast, this hearty and filling ingredient has been eaten encased in soft bread for some time. There may be more conventional methods of eating baked beans, but stuffing two slices of bread full of these savory (with just the right amount of sweet) little goodies is a time-honored tradition. Theories abound about how far back this meal goes, with some saying the Pilgrims invented the combo as a means of not cooking on Sundays. It has since grown into a great way to use up a leftover pot of beans from a Saturday night family dinner.