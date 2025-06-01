This Simple Sandwich Has Been A New England Staple For Generations
The 4th Earl of Sandwich popularized eating food wrapped conveniently in a handheld package of bread, lending the eternally popular 'sandwich' his name in the 17th century, but records actually show that this style of eating dates as far back as the first century. Over the eons that have followed, the sandwich has evolved to include a number of options ranging from sliced bread, rolls, pita, or even a lettuce wrap, filled with any assortment of ingredients that two pieces of bread (or a reasonable facsimile) can contain. Some have stood the test of time, earning them a place in history as a local staple for generations, such as a New England favorite, the baked bean sandwich.
In the northeast, this hearty and filling ingredient has been eaten encased in soft bread for some time. There may be more conventional methods of eating baked beans, but stuffing two slices of bread full of these savory (with just the right amount of sweet) little goodies is a time-honored tradition. Theories abound about how far back this meal goes, with some saying the Pilgrims invented the combo as a means of not cooking on Sundays. It has since grown into a great way to use up a leftover pot of beans from a Saturday night family dinner.
Dress up your sandwich to suit your fancy
Whether you are preparing your beans from scratch or warming up a can of store-bought, baked beans are always a great addition to a meal. Whether you are eating them with barbecue and grilled corn, or serving them in a more unconventional way like in a burrito or a baked potato, there is bound to be leftovers. But since they are so often served as a side dish with a slice of bread, it's no stretch of the imagination to see how this eventually became a sandwich. The beans hold up well in the bread and the combo is not only tasty, but filling. And it's incredibly easy, since all you need is some bread and beans.
Beyond these fundamental ingredients, you can spice up your basic baked bean sandwich in a number of ways. Butter and pickles are common, while some people like to add a spread of piccalilli, a type of relish consisting of pickled vegetables. You can add a layer of crispy lettuce which will not only give your sandwich some crunch, but will also serve as a barrier to keep the beans from making the bread too soggy. No matter what, just be sure to select bread (these sandwiches are usually served with a thick-sliced brown bread) strong enough to hold up to the messy bean filling. You can even break Pilgrim tradition and cook your sandwich, toasting it for added crunch and a warm meal.