Forget Eating In Your Car. At This New Zealand McDonald's Location, You Can Eat Inside A Decommissioned Aircraft

If you're going abroad, it only makes sense that you'd be tempted to track down the best hidden gems where you're visiting. You want a memorable and authentic food experience while knowing you'll be getting some quality grub. But if you're looking to keep the menu a little closer to home while also looking to find new cool and fun food destinations, all you've got to do is make your way down to New Zealand.

While the world is full of must-visit food destinations, there's one dining experience you're unlikely to get anywhere else, and it's at a McDonald's of all places. In Taupō, a town on New Zealand's North Island, you can eat your McDonald's burger and fries in a decommissioned DC-3 military transport plane. You can access this unique dining room through the garden area of the restaurant, ascending the staircase and entering a fuselage lined with two-person tables. It turns out then that you don't need to pay big bucks for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. There's plenty of interesting food to try in New Zealand, including a unique McDonald's burger, so now you have even more justification to head there and try this out.