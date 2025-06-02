The Worst Bargain Whiskey For Sale At Costco According To Reviews

Costco offers up a large selection of whiskeys and bourbons under its in-house Kirkland Signature range. But are they as good as buying the popular brand names? (Our ranking of the best and worst bargain liquor to buy at Costco can help you decide!) In most cases, Kirkland spirits get rave reviews, but some customers say there's one to skip: the Kirkland Signature Irish Whisky.

Costco's 4-year-old Kirkland Signature Irish Whiskey sells for around $30 for a 1.75-liter bottle, a pretty good deal. However, a number of reviewers think the flavor is, well, meh. "This tastes like the ghost of a whiskey," says one commenter on Reddit. On another Reddit thread, a reviewer did a direct comparison between Kirkland's Irish Whiskey and Jameson Irish Whiskey and found that one main difference between the two is the aroma, with Kirkland's spirit just smelling like straight-up alcohol. However, what really kills it for the reviewer is the finish. "It's more of a jet fuel aftertaste and a burning sensation. Not at all desirable. Honestly reminds me of that almost salty taste in your mouth before you throw up." Nevertheless, Costco's Irish Whiskey is not without its purposes and certainly isn't one of the worst whiskeys of all time. Given the cost compared to Jameson, which goes for around $40 to $50 for the same amount, Kirkland can be used as a worthwhile mixer. You just may not want to sip it or even knock it back on its own.