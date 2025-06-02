The Worst Bargain Whiskey For Sale At Costco According To Reviews
Costco offers up a large selection of whiskeys and bourbons under its in-house Kirkland Signature range. But are they as good as buying the popular brand names? (Our ranking of the best and worst bargain liquor to buy at Costco can help you decide!) In most cases, Kirkland spirits get rave reviews, but some customers say there's one to skip: the Kirkland Signature Irish Whisky.
Costco's 4-year-old Kirkland Signature Irish Whiskey sells for around $30 for a 1.75-liter bottle, a pretty good deal. However, a number of reviewers think the flavor is, well, meh. "This tastes like the ghost of a whiskey," says one commenter on Reddit. On another Reddit thread, a reviewer did a direct comparison between Kirkland's Irish Whiskey and Jameson Irish Whiskey and found that one main difference between the two is the aroma, with Kirkland's spirit just smelling like straight-up alcohol. However, what really kills it for the reviewer is the finish. "It's more of a jet fuel aftertaste and a burning sensation. Not at all desirable. Honestly reminds me of that almost salty taste in your mouth before you throw up." Nevertheless, Costco's Irish Whiskey is not without its purposes and certainly isn't one of the worst whiskeys of all time. Given the cost compared to Jameson, which goes for around $40 to $50 for the same amount, Kirkland can be used as a worthwhile mixer. You just may not want to sip it or even knock it back on its own.
Costco Kirkland Signature whiskeys to try
Although the Irish whiskey falls short, there are several Costco Kirkland Signature whiskeys worth giving a shot due to their great taste profiles and bargain prices. For example, Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky is often compared to Dewar's. On a now-deleted Reddit post, a user comments, "This is the best under $20 bottle ever ... I'm dumbfounded every time at how good it is for the money." Whiskybase gives the 12-year-old version a score of 77.50 out of 100 and awards the 24-year-old variety a score of 87 out of 100.
There's also Kirkland Signature Blended Canadian Whisky. It's rumored to be produced by Crown Royal due to their similar flavor profiles. In fact, the flavors are so close, they're almost indistinguishable, especially when used as a mixer. "I'm a big Crown fan. I haven't bought it since I tried the Kirkland Canadian Whisky. It's not exactly the same, but pretty close," a Redditor says. However, Kirkland Signature Blended Canadian Whisky wins for its value, selling for around $20 for a 1.75-liter bottle, big savings compared to Crown Royal at $50 for the same size.