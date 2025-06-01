You'll Never Eat Red Lobster Biscuits The Same After Trying This Sandwich Hack
Just because you don't see it on the menu doesn't mean it doesn't exist. At least, that's what social media will tell you with the constant hacks to transform the usual chain restaurant dishes into something new and exciting. Red Lobster has its share of taste-boosting seafood tips, too — and if you love flavor, then you'll want to turn those classic Cheddar Bay biscuits into sandwich buns.
There are some things to avoid ordering at Red Lobster, but the biscuits have become one of the chain's most famous menu items. They're offered as a complimentary side dish, too, so no matter what you order, they're waiting for you. Just ask for any seafood dish, such as the fried shrimp or lobster, and turn it into a tasty Cheddar Bay biscuit sandwich with toppings like cocktail and tartar sauce for even more flavor. Slice the biscuits in half widthwise, then add a little butter, if desired. Top with your seafood toppings, and enjoy.
You can turn anything into a Red Lobster sandwich
For a po'boy style sandwich, order a side of the popcorn shrimp (it's available under "biscuits & extras" when ordering online, not sides) and build a Cheddar Bay biscuit sandwich with the popcorn shrimp and tartar sauce. Since the biscuits are complimentary, this is also an easy, money-saving hack to get a decent-sized meal at the restaurant without having to break the bank because you're only paying for a side dish. A garlic shrimp scampi side is also available, which would make an easy shrimp sandwich, too. The fried flounder is another good pairing, or for a sandwich topping that's more proportionate to the biscuit buns — and more affordable — try ordering the popcorn shrimp or grilled chicken from the kids menu.
You can also purchase Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits in a mix form at the store, so for an easy weeknight meal, get some frozen crab cakes or shrimp, and turn them into simple, flavorful sandwiches. There are a few other ways to use these biscuits at home, too, including a twist on chicken pot pie.