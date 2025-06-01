You'll Never Eat Red Lobster Biscuits The Same After Trying This Sandwich Hack

Just because you don't see it on the menu doesn't mean it doesn't exist. At least, that's what social media will tell you with the constant hacks to transform the usual chain restaurant dishes into something new and exciting. Red Lobster has its share of taste-boosting seafood tips, too — and if you love flavor, then you'll want to turn those classic Cheddar Bay biscuits into sandwich buns.

There are some things to avoid ordering at Red Lobster, but the biscuits have become one of the chain's most famous menu items. They're offered as a complimentary side dish, too, so no matter what you order, they're waiting for you. Just ask for any seafood dish, such as the fried shrimp or lobster, and turn it into a tasty Cheddar Bay biscuit sandwich with toppings like cocktail and tartar sauce for even more flavor. Slice the biscuits in half widthwise, then add a little butter, if desired. Top with your seafood toppings, and enjoy.