The Bagged Ice Urban Legend You Really Need To Stop Believing

Bagged ice is the ultimate way to keep your food cold and drinks fresh on a hot day, especially if you're at the beach, the ballpark, or anywhere else enjoying the sun. Filling a cooler with bagged ice from the grocery store or gas station is part of nearly everybody's summer outings list. While you can easily combine ice from your freezer with the two kinds of rum you need for the perfect mai tai, it takes a whole lot more than a tray to fill a whole cooler. Bagged ice can do the job. It's more convenient and reasonably priced. You can even get different sizes of ice depending on the size of your crowd, too, so running to the nearest grocer for a bag is the natural solution for summertime parties.

Despite its convenience, bagged ice has a bad reputation for being easily contaminated and a not-so-safe option for human consumption. Sometimes you wonder, for instance, is it safe to chomp on ice from restaurant drinks? The answer is the same for both bagged and restaurant ice — it should be safe if it's made in sanitary conditions. The bad rep might have some merit, however, if you're sourcing your ice from dodgy places. All in all, you don't need to avoid buying bagged ice at the grocery store to avoid contaminated ice — you just need to check the branding and make sure it comes from a reputable company.