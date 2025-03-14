How To Clean Grapes Using These 3 Easy Methods

If you want to go one step further, soaking your grapes in a large bowl or tub after rinsing provides an added cleanse. You can soak the grapes in water for at least five minutes, but it's important not to over-soak grapes as they can get wrinkly and lose some of their ripeness — nobody wants a bowl of shriveled-up grapes.

You can also add a mixture of baking soda to the bowl for a deeper cleanse. Baking soda (or bicarbonate of soda) is a household product often touted for its antibacterial properties. A 2017 study (via American Chemical Society Publications) proved that using baking soda for as little as 12 to 15 minutes was enough to rid fruit of two main pesticides found on the skin. While not every pesticide was tested in the study, anyone concerned with the presence of pesticides in food may appreciate this finding. However, it's important to note that baking soda isn't helpful if pesticides have penetrated the fruit's skin.

Once soaked, give your grapes a final rinse with some optional massaging to ensure all the baking soda is removed. Be sure to pat them dry with a clean paper towel and leave them to air dry and serve. Some people add vinegar to the mix but these two products cancel each other out when used together; it's best to use this combination for treating clogged kitchen sinks instead of washing grapes, but you can make use of vinegar as a separate method.