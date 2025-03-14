How To Clean Grapes Using These 3 Easy Methods
Grapes are a nutritious and easy snack to take on the go, so keeping them as fresh as you can for as long as you can is pretty beneficial. Washing fruits that have been bought at the grocery store or farmers market is a step you don't want to skip. While you don't have to worry about the white coating on grapes, washing them can provide you with peace of mind and a squeaky clean bunch to pluck at throughout the day.
Whether you like to leave the grapes on the stems (to be fed like royalty, of course) or are happy to do the meticulous work of plucking them one by one, the protocol for washing your grapes remains simple. It's likely that you've already got at least one of the best cleaning products for grapes in your pantry: A plain old bowl for soaking and some distilled white vinegar or baking soda might be all you need to keep your grapes clean and delicious.
How to rinse your grapes
Start off by rinsing your grapes, as you do with fruits that have skins, to wash off any dirt, bacteria, and even any lingering pesticides. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing them in this way to protect against food poisoning.
To rinse your grapes, run them under your kitchen faucet anywhere from 20 seconds to a few minutes. You can rinse your grapes in a colander or you can make use of the bag the grapes came in, provided they're perforated for proper drainage. Using cold water is the best route to take since hot water can lead to the grapes losing their plumpness. While rinsing, you can absolutely use your hands to rub the grapes gently to help any dirt fall away with ease. After rinsing, pat them dry with a clean paper towel and leave them out to air dry for a little longer or until ready to serve. If you anticipate that there won't be any grapes left after serving, removing and washing them individually works fine. If there is a chance that you'll save them for later, keeping them attached to the stem keeps them fresher for a little bit longer.
How to soak your grapes (with or without baking soda)
If you want to go one step further, soaking your grapes in a large bowl or tub after rinsing provides an added cleanse. You can soak the grapes in water for at least five minutes, but it's important not to over-soak grapes as they can get wrinkly and lose some of their ripeness — nobody wants a bowl of shriveled-up grapes.
You can also add a mixture of baking soda to the bowl for a deeper cleanse. Baking soda (or bicarbonate of soda) is a household product often touted for its antibacterial properties. A 2017 study (via American Chemical Society Publications) proved that using baking soda for as little as 12 to 15 minutes was enough to rid fruit of two main pesticides found on the skin. While not every pesticide was tested in the study, anyone concerned with the presence of pesticides in food may appreciate this finding. However, it's important to note that baking soda isn't helpful if pesticides have penetrated the fruit's skin.
Once soaked, give your grapes a final rinse with some optional massaging to ensure all the baking soda is removed. Be sure to pat them dry with a clean paper towel and leave them to air dry and serve. Some people add vinegar to the mix but these two products cancel each other out when used together; it's best to use this combination for treating clogged kitchen sinks instead of washing grapes, but you can make use of vinegar as a separate method.
How to soak your grapes (with vinegar)
White distilled vinegar is an effective cleanser because it contains 5% acetic acid. This easily breaks down all the things you don't want lingering on your grape skins. It can even kill some pathogens, including E.coli, Salmonella, and Listeria monocytogenes. You can also use apple cider vinegar in place of distilled white vinegar since it also effectively removes chemical build up.
For a thorough cleanse, add in 2 tablespoons of your chosen vinegar to your soaked grapes. Soaking the grapes for 10 minutes should be enough to ensure that the cleansing formula dissolves away any germs. Afterwards, give them a further rinse in the colander using your kitchen faucet. Soaking your grapes in vinegar may leave you with a slight vinegar aftertaste, so you may wish to give some extra attention to your final rinse — and thoroughly dry them — to keep the flavor strictly fruity.
When to wash your grapes
Before you prepare your grapes for a full-on clean up in the kitchen sink, it's worth knowing that there is actually a best time to wash grapes: Just before you're about to eat them. This means separating the amount you want to eat and leaving the rest dry and unwashed since any excess moisture on the grapes can cause them to rot and go bad. Another note: These cleaning tips work with all varieties of grapes, whether you're a Sweet Jubilee type of grape-eater or stand by Moon Drops for their unique shape.
If you find yourself with leftover grapes after washing them, wipe out any chance of excess water by paying close attention when patting them dry to avoid the disappointment of spoiled grapes. Additionally, the best place to store grapes, leftover or otherwise, is in a ventilated container inside the crisper drawer of your refrigerator (the one at the bottom used for fruits and vegetables). Remember to toss out any gone-bad grapes to avoid ruining the rest of the bunch.