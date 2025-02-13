Is It Ever Okay To Try Before You Buy At Grocery Stores?

Grocery stores are a minefield for ethical dilemmas. When you have a small child with you, is it okay to leave your cart in the parking lot? If the express lane is for 10 items or less, can you go through with 12? What exactly is the etiquette for self-checkout? Then there's the divisive subject of trying before you buy. Is it legal and ethical to eat or drink items you pick up in the grocery store before you buy them? The answer is yes ... and no.

The question is a controversial one. In 2019, "TODAY" show anchor Sheinelle Jones got into a friendly verbal sparring match with co-anchor Craig Melvin when she confessed to snacking while shopping, and he chastised her for stealing. In fact, the show conducted a poll on Twitter in which 46.6% of respondents said eating food before you buy it is never okay, while 18.4% said it was fine and 35% said it depends on the item. It's a contentious subject, for sure, one about which everyone seems to have strong opinions, but the answer is nuanced. In short, it depends.