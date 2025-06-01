The Absolute Worst Mistake You Can Make When Remodeling Your Kitchen

While there are ways to save money on a kitchen remodel, they're usually an expensive task. Almost every element of the kitchen — from countertops to cabinets and appliances — requires precise measurements that can easily be inaccurate. Appliance measurements are crucial, and any mess-ups could be the biggest remodel mistake you make. That's because if those appliances don't fit seamlessly, and you've already installed your pricey cabinets and countertops, it will be a big expense to fix the problem.

Before you even measure your appliances, you have to measure the width of the path from the truck to the kitchen; this ensures you buy appliances that can fit through doorways and hallways when being brought in. Once you have the pathway dimensions, then understand the size of the appliances you want — and know which ones to buy and which appliances to avoid. For example, an average stove is about 30 inches wide, but maybe you want a wider stove with extra burners or need a narrower stove for a smaller space. Once you decide on an appliance size, it's best to have a professional do the final measurements to ensure accuracy. While it costs more than doing them yourself, it will eliminate extra costs if those measurements aren't right.