What Flavor Is Big Red Soda, Anyway?

If you were to ask a Southerner about their favorite soda, chances are they would bring up grape soda, Dr Pepper, or Big Red. While Dr Pepper is widely popular and grape soda is an iconic Southern drink, Big Red is one of the more underrated sodas of the South. Like its name implies, it has a bright, unmissable red color and is one of the most unique soda flavors out there.

While most Southerners can agree that Big Red is delicious, its exact flavor is often a point of contention. Because of its color, many assume the soda has a cherry or strawberry taste. However, Big Red actually has a flavor profile that aligns more closely with a citrus cream soda. Others have described it as having a hint of bubblegum or vanilla, but the majority of its taste consists of lemon and orange. This combination of multiple unique flavors is perhaps why so many people have a hard time describing what it tastes like, especially because there is no name to Big Red's distinctive tang.