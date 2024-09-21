Parchment Paper Is Key For Perfectly Organized Kitchen Drawers

For some home cooks, having a solid, organized foundation is essential before starting a project — it's why a well-considered mise en place can soothe even the most anxious of creators. But long before you even approach step one, a chaotic kitchen drawer situation can cause paralysis, preventing you from moving forward with your project. While there are plenty of ways to use parchment paper in your cooking, it can be used for another super-simple trick that will help you get your drawers perfectly organized with those handy trays and dividers in a snap.

Advertisement

When it comes time to purchase drawer organizers, approaching a retail display of various shapes and sizes is daunting — even if you've gone through the process of measuring and jotting down your dimensions. Rather than go to the great length of carrying your drawer with you to the store, simply empty it out and line it with a length of standard-issue parchment paper. Be sure to fit the drawer from corner to corner, and use a sharp knife like a box cutter to precisely excise a piece that is the exact size and shape of the drawer. From there, roll up that sheet of paper and pop it in your bag before heading to the store.