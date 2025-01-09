The Burger Chain That Tried (And Failed) To Bring Burritos To Its Menu

The fast food world is one of endless attempts at innovating and tempting the customer with unusual new products. Sometimes these items land, like KFC's Original Recipe chicken tenders, and sometimes they baffle, like Subway's Footlong cookies (reintroduced in 2024, complete with a holiday version). So it's no surprise that there are epic fails along the way. Does anyone even remember McDonald's Onion Nuggets, or Burger King's Whopperito? Yes, you read that right. If you're unfamiliar with the Whopperito and your first mental image is of a hamburger inside a tortilla, you're not far off.

Introduced in 2016 with much fanfare, Burger King's Whopperito featured chunks of ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a "queso" sauce, inside a large flour tortilla, going national in August of that year. It was essentially a chopped-up Whopper with some Tex-Mex seasonings, according to reviewers. While the days of a burger chain just selling burgers — like McDonald's in the 1950s — are largely long gone, it makes sense that BK might try and adapt available ingredients in new ways. Unfortunately, the results did not seem to convince anyone that the King knew his way around Mexican American dishes: The whole venture lasted three months.