Red-Eye Gravy Is The Southern Sauce With A Caffeinated Twist

When it comes to regional foods in the United States, Southern cooking has quite a well-known reputation for being delicious, comforting, and craveable. Even simple sauces like gravy (which you can find versions of in many types of cuisine) have their own Southern twists. Whether it's for buttermilk biscuits or chicken fried steak, there are plenty of comfort foods that need a rich dollop of gravy on top.

Most people know about white or brown gravy, but Southern cooking has another variant up its sleeve: red-eye gravy. You can probably assume what goes into this gravy by its eye-opening name, but to make it, all you need is country ham drippings and black coffee. There are also some variations of this recipe with additional ingredients. For example, the Floridian version of this includes flour and tomatoes, while mustard and ketchup are added by cooks in Alabama.

Other than its unique reddish hue, this gravy stands out due to its use of strong black coffee. The addition of this ingredient gives the gravy a caffeinated jolt, as well as an unusual appearance due to how the coffee separates from the country ham drippings, since oils and fats separate from water. Adding a cornstarch slurry can also help stop your sauce from separating and thicken it if you prefer.