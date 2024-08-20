Why Canned Lima Beans Get A Bad Rap And How To Make Them Taste Good

There are some vegetables that people associate with dreaded meals from their childhood. They remember their parents saying that Brussels sprouts or lima beans were on the dinner menu, knowing they'd soon be pushing the vegetables around their plate or trying to slip some into their napkin. While Brussels sprouts have had a bit of a renaissance and are now served at trendy restaurants, lima beans, also called butter beans, still haven't completely shaken off their bad reputation. Which is a shame, considering that they're packed with iron, fiber, and protein.

Advertisement

Like so many other veggies, canned lima beans' tarnished image stems from years of home cooks preparing them in less-than-appetizing ways. While this legume has a mildly sweet and nutty flavor, it turns bitter and sulfurous-tasting when overcooked. If you're ready to give canned lima beans another try, the good news is that you don't need to do much to make them taste good. In fact, the key to appetizing lima beans is to prepare them simply. Canned lima beans are already cooked and can be eaten as is, so gently warming them on the stovetop for about 10 minutes is all you need. By not overcooking them, you'll preserve the lima beans' natural flavor and creamy, velvety texture.