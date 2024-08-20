Why Canned Lima Beans Get A Bad Rap And How To Make Them Taste Good
There are some vegetables that people associate with dreaded meals from their childhood. They remember their parents saying that Brussels sprouts or lima beans were on the dinner menu, knowing they'd soon be pushing the vegetables around their plate or trying to slip some into their napkin. While Brussels sprouts have had a bit of a renaissance and are now served at trendy restaurants, lima beans, also called butter beans, still haven't completely shaken off their bad reputation. Which is a shame, considering that they're packed with iron, fiber, and protein.
Like so many other veggies, canned lima beans' tarnished image stems from years of home cooks preparing them in less-than-appetizing ways. While this legume has a mildly sweet and nutty flavor, it turns bitter and sulfurous-tasting when overcooked. If you're ready to give canned lima beans another try, the good news is that you don't need to do much to make them taste good. In fact, the key to appetizing lima beans is to prepare them simply. Canned lima beans are already cooked and can be eaten as is, so gently warming them on the stovetop for about 10 minutes is all you need. By not overcooking them, you'll preserve the lima beans' natural flavor and creamy, velvety texture.
Ideas for preparing canned lima beans
If you aren't sure how to prepare lima beans after years of thinking you hated them, start with the basics by cooking them on the stovetop with just some oil, salt, and pepper. Once you've tasted lima beans cooked correctly, you'll have a better sense of how you feel about them. But your lima bean experimenting doesn't have to stop there; try jazzing up the canned beans with onions and garlic, incorporating other seasonings from your spice rack, or adding in a bit of milk or butter for a creamier consistency.
There are several ways to enjoy lima beans besides just on a plate next to a main dish. They're delicious on crackers or toasted bread, perhaps with some ricotta cheese, olive oil, and chili pepper flakes. Lima beans' mild flavor and starchy texture also make them a great base for soups and stews of all kinds. If you already have favorite recipes that call for canned chickpeas or other types of more popular legumes, try swapping in lima beans instead. You'll find that they take on the flavors of whatever liquid they're cooked in and make for a hearty, flavorful dish. Drained and rinsed canned lima beans are also great in just about any summer salad, adding some protein to a light and refreshing meal. If you've bought into the lima beans slander, it's time to open your mind and try this versatile, nutritious legume again.