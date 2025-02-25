What Cut Of Meat Do Beef Tips Come From?

In order to cook beef tips well, make sure you know which part of the animal they came from, because that will impact the tips' tenderness and cook time. For the most common tips, which are cut from sirloin, it's best to marinate them or cook them slowly — sirloin steak tends to be tougher than other cuts, such as tenderloin.

Marinades can act as natural meat tenderizers. An acidic marinade — like one made with lemon or lime juice — helps to break down the meat as it sits, making it easier to eat. Marinate beef tips for at least one hour to let the acid do its job. Believe it or not, marinating the steak tips in ginger ale is a great option here, too, because it infuses unique flavor while also helping break down the meat. This is the best method if you plan to grill the tips on skewers.

Another option for extra-tender beef tips is to prepare them in a slow cooker. Cooking the steak low and slow in liquid, such as beef broth, will add plenty of flavor while also ensuring the steak comes out melt-in-your-mouth tender. As long as they're cooked properly, sirloin steak tips are a perfect way to serve steak to a crowd without breaking the bank.