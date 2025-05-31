The Canned Ingredient You're Overlooking For Top-Notch Cocktails

Crafting cocktails intrigues for many reasons. Sure, they obviously lead to a tipsy buzz, but it's also a fun assembly process and there's endless potential for creativity. You can take inspiration for top-notch drinks in the most unexpected places, such as a canned ingredient tucked away in the pantry. An overlooked but surprisingly malleable canned candidate is sweet corn.

The foodstuff packs in a pleasant — yet not overwhelming — natural sweetness boosted by a succulent, nearly milky composition that lends both body and flavor. A corn cocktail can be assembled through various means, but with the canned ears in hand, you want to strain or pulverize to release their essence and get textural uniformity. Consider throwing into a blender alongside Cachaça and condensed milk to craft a Batida de Milho Verde, a traditional Brazilian drink that's thick and milky sweet. For a less-dense drink, run the kernels through a food processor and then compress in a fine cloth to release an opaque liquid. Place this into a shaker with simple syrup — perhaps also corn flavored — along with a spirit and further flavorings for a gently corn-tinged template. Finally, you can always muddle the corn in a shaker to release the essence into a broad range of drinks.