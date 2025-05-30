The Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce That Has Sparked Comparisons To A Fast Food Favorite
If you've been hoarding packets of Burger King's Zesty Sauce (typically served alongside the chain's uber-popular onion rings — that we're pretty sure actually contain some real onion) you're not alone, and Sweet Baby Ray's Gourmet Sauces has the answer to your craving for a slightly-sweet, kind-of-spicy, ranchy-chipotle, Yum-Yum-sauce adjacent condiment that takes pretty much any savory food to the next level. Ray's Secret Sauce from Sweet Baby Ray's has been creating a stir on social media lately for its similarity to the BK cult-favorite Zesty Sauce.
While product ingredient lists don't provide us with the exact recipe, we can get an idea of similarities between the two super-popular sauces by running a quick comparison. Both sauces start with soybean oil and contain vinegar, horseradish, corn syrup, and egg yolk. Burger King's version contains tomato paste, while Sweet Baby Ray's contains yellow mustard. The basic recipe, however, seems to be similar, with both sauces relying heavily on soybean oil, horseradish, and vinegar.
Condiment connoisseurs on social media say that the Sweet Baby Ray's version offers a little more sweetness than Burger King's Zesty Sauce. Many agree that BK's version is a bit spicier, making it a better fit for adding heat.
Using Sweet Baby Ray's Secret Sauce in your kitchen
Ready to put a bottle of Ray's Secret Sauce to work in your kitchen? The sweet-and-spicy blend can elevate the flavors of myriad dishes. Try using it to replace mayo on wraps or sandwiches (it's especially delicious on ham and roast beef sandwiches). If you haven't tried Ray's Secret Sauce on a burger yet, we implore you to fire up the grill — you can thank us later (be sure to stay away from these common burger mistakes).
Much like the way Zesty Sauce is served at Burger King, Ray's Secret Sauce is also an awesome dipper for fries, onion rings, potato skins (try subbing chorizo for bacon to really rev up the spice level), and other fried appetizers. The sauce is also a great dipper for grilled meats, including chicken and steak.
If you're looking to tone down the sweetness of Ray's Secret Sauce, we recommend mixing it with a little mayo — or blending it with additional horseradish to spice it up. This can help to thicken it up a bit, making a nice consistency for dipping chips or veggies.