The Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce That Has Sparked Comparisons To A Fast Food Favorite

If you've been hoarding packets of Burger King's Zesty Sauce (typically served alongside the chain's uber-popular onion rings — that we're pretty sure actually contain some real onion) you're not alone, and Sweet Baby Ray's Gourmet Sauces has the answer to your craving for a slightly-sweet, kind-of-spicy, ranchy-chipotle, Yum-Yum-sauce adjacent condiment that takes pretty much any savory food to the next level. Ray's Secret Sauce from Sweet Baby Ray's has been creating a stir on social media lately for its similarity to the BK cult-favorite Zesty Sauce.

While product ingredient lists don't provide us with the exact recipe, we can get an idea of similarities between the two super-popular sauces by running a quick comparison. Both sauces start with soybean oil and contain vinegar, horseradish, corn syrup, and egg yolk. Burger King's version contains tomato paste, while Sweet Baby Ray's contains yellow mustard. The basic recipe, however, seems to be similar, with both sauces relying heavily on soybean oil, horseradish, and vinegar.

Condiment connoisseurs on social media say that the Sweet Baby Ray's version offers a little more sweetness than Burger King's Zesty Sauce. Many agree that BK's version is a bit spicier, making it a better fit for adding heat.