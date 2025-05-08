If You're A Fan Of Japanese Food, There's A Reason Sweet Baby Ray's Secret Sauce Tastes So Familiar

Sweet Baby Ray's is a go-to barbeque sauce brand, but its capabilities lie far beyond smokehouse grills. Ray's Secret Sauce is a hit for anything from deli subs to fried chicken. The zesty twang, spices, thickness, and vibrant orange color may seem familiar, and you wouldn't be amiss to compare it to a different sauce you've tried before. Ray's Secret Sauce shares a lot of its charm with the Yum Yum sauce you'll see in American Japanese steakhouses.

These two sauces share several of the same ingredients, and it's because a restaurant "special sauce" is almost always the same thing: some distant relative of Thousand Island dressing. Mayonnaise-based sauces, containing egg yolks and vinegar, make for creamy and tangy condiments that balance the flavors of salty meat and vegetable dishes. Burger King's Zesty Sauce, Zaxby's Zax Sauce, and McDonald's Big Mac Sauce all use soybean oil, egg yolks, and distilled vinegar.

Sweet Baby Ray's Secret Sauce and Yum Yum sauce share this common DNA, along with mustard seed, paprika, garlic, and salt. These ingredients have an umami quality that helps meat taste, well, "meatier." Either could become the only steak sauce you'll ever need in your fridge, and both were invented to go with grilled meats.