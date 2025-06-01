Martha Stewart's Favorite Country To Eat In Is One She Probably Won't Return To

Martha Stewart knows where to find good food. She has tried various cuisines and traveled the world, but there is one country she has named her favorite in terms of food. In a recent interview with People, Stewart crowned Japan as her favorite country to visit. Although she loves Japanese cuisine, she surprisingly stated that she would probably not return to the country anytime soon. The reason: There are just too many other places to see.

Stewart has revealed her love for Japanese food, especially raw fish. She has a plethora of her own take on Japanese-inspired recipes, so it's no surprise that this country is her favorite. However, with so many countries to see and foods to try, Stewart doesn't see herself coming back. She explains that she does not like to visit a country twice, as she is always looking to explore something new. Following Stewart's favorite recipes is a must, and so is her travel advice.