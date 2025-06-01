Martha Stewart's Favorite Country To Eat In Is One She Probably Won't Return To
Martha Stewart knows where to find good food. She has tried various cuisines and traveled the world, but there is one country she has named her favorite in terms of food. In a recent interview with People, Stewart crowned Japan as her favorite country to visit. Although she loves Japanese cuisine, she surprisingly stated that she would probably not return to the country anytime soon. The reason: There are just too many other places to see.
Stewart has revealed her love for Japanese food, especially raw fish. She has a plethora of her own take on Japanese-inspired recipes, so it's no surprise that this country is her favorite. However, with so many countries to see and foods to try, Stewart doesn't see herself coming back. She explains that she does not like to visit a country twice, as she is always looking to explore something new. Following Stewart's favorite recipes is a must, and so is her travel advice.
Martha Stewart's love for Japan
Japanese cuisine is widely popular around the world, but getting it from Japan itself is a whole different experience. Martha Stewart told People that the freshness and quality of the raw fish in Japan are exceptional, and something she would never get tired of. Japanese food has always been on rotation in Stewart's recipes, so if you don't have plans to visit the country anytime soon, it's worth recreating classic dishes yourself. If you are looking to have a taste of Japan at home, be sure to stock your pantry with these 12 traditional Japanese sauces and follow Stewart's instructions.
Dining in Japan is also a very different experience compared to the United States, and dining etiquette is something to be aware of prior to traveling. Stewart loves not only the food in Japan, but the culture as well. She even has hundreds of Japanese maple trees planted on her farm in Bedford, New York. While Stewart's love for Japan is strong and deep-rooted, she is still going to choose a new place over revisiting an old place any day.