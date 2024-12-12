The Etiquette Tip To Always Keep In Mind When Dining At Restaurants In Japan
Japanese culture is built on a huge set of both explicit and implied rules, social mores and etiquette, whether it's how to board a train or the proper way to eat sushi. Many of these pleasantries make sense to Americans and other travelers, but other times it's confusing. It helps to try and learn some of these etiquette rules, particularly when it comes to restaurants. And there's one tradition Americans commonly fumble when dining out in Japan: paying the bill.
In the United States, it's pretty common dining etiquette to leave your cash or signed credit card slip on the table, often in a black plastic binder, before exiting. But that's not how it's done in Japan. Bugging out without so much as a farewell doesn't make sense there, nor does conducting commerce with your food server. Instead, you're generally expected to bring the check with your payment up to the front counter or other designated cashier stand or station.
In many sit-down restaurants in Japan, you'll be given the check, usually on a small plastic tray, right after you order. It's not intended to rush you out the door, it's just an efficient way to serve the table. So, it's easy to see why many visitors assume they're supposed to set cash or a card down and expect the waitstaff to pick it up. Instead, you'll be politely pointed towards the cashier's station.
Bring your check to the register
Once you're ready to pay, head to the register with your check. It's considered impolite to hand your payment directly to the cashier. Instead, set your payment down in the tray you've been handed. Cash is still common in Japan, particularly at small street eateries, but you can usually pay using a card as well.
During this exchange of monies, there will be a lot of casual, yet codified conversation. Essentially the clerk will repeat back to you the amount you owe (as printed or written on the check), how much money you've handed them, and how much change you'll receive (bills first, then coins, if you're paying cash). Don't overthink the banter: Responding with "yes," "please," and "thank you," is fine.
When paying with cash, it's polite to keep your bills crisp, with as few folds as possible (no crumpling), and to organize them in the same direction. Most Japanese diners try to minimize the coins they receive as change, so they will add coins if they have them (exact change if possible) to finish off payment. Small restaurants may even ask you if you have change, in order to avoid breaking a bill. Finally, tipping isn't expected. If you leave excess coins or money in the tray after eating your traditional Japanese breakfast, it's very likely the waitstaff will make every effort to return it to you.