The Etiquette Tip To Always Keep In Mind When Dining At Restaurants In Japan

Japanese culture is built on a huge set of both explicit and implied rules, social mores and etiquette, whether it's how to board a train or the proper way to eat sushi. Many of these pleasantries make sense to Americans and other travelers, but other times it's confusing. It helps to try and learn some of these etiquette rules, particularly when it comes to restaurants. And there's one tradition Americans commonly fumble when dining out in Japan: paying the bill.

In the United States, it's pretty common dining etiquette to leave your cash or signed credit card slip on the table, often in a black plastic binder, before exiting. But that's not how it's done in Japan. Bugging out without so much as a farewell doesn't make sense there, nor does conducting commerce with your food server. Instead, you're generally expected to bring the check with your payment up to the front counter or other designated cashier stand or station.

In many sit-down restaurants in Japan, you'll be given the check, usually on a small plastic tray, right after you order. It's not intended to rush you out the door, it's just an efficient way to serve the table. So, it's easy to see why many visitors assume they're supposed to set cash or a card down and expect the waitstaff to pick it up. Instead, you'll be politely pointed towards the cashier's station.