We Should All Be Organizing Our Kitchen Tools Like Stanley Tucci
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stanley Tucci recently took to Instagram to share his favorite tips and tricks for making margaritas. In addition to learning about Tucci's penchant for dried limes, viewers also got a glimpse into his enviable, perfectly organized home kitchen. Sharp-eyed viewers will notice Tucci's coat-rack-turned-apron-hook, convenient mortar and pestle shelf, and gorgeous painted plates on display, and people couldn't stop talking about the genius way he uses a kitchen rail to make sure everything he needs is within easy reach.
While most home chefs use a kitchen rail to display well-loved pots and pans, the actor and "Taste: My Life Through Food" author takes a more utilitarian approach. Instead of showing off cookware, Tucci uses his kitchen rail to hang metal cooking tools, measuring cups, kitchen shears, a tea strainer, a funnel, and other gadgets that make creating his favorite dishes — like his simple-yet-indulgent Italian-inspired toastie — a little bit easier. Viewers noticed that Tucci's kitchen rail uses moveable hooks, making it easy to slide the items he needs into reach, while moving away the items that would just get in the way.
Easy ways to use a kitchen rail to organize your space
Using a kitchen rail — instead of a cluttered utensil drawer that's seriously in need of some organizing tools — can help you create a minimalist look while still giving you easy access to the tools you need (IKEA has an easy-to-install S-Hook and Rail for more efficient kitchen storage). Whether you're an avid baker who needs to have a variety of implements within arm's reach or you need to easily be able to grab your favorite spoon when you're whipping up Stanley Tucci's 20-minute beef Bolognese, incorporating a kitchen rail will help you stay organized without sacrificing utility.
Your kitchen rail will allow you to fully customize your space — all while keeping your counters clear while you work. For example, if you're going to bake cookies, you can hang your measuring spoons and cups, flour sifter, and pot holders on your rail so that they're right there when you're ready for them. If you're making mashed potatoes, slide everything else out of the way and hang up your potato masher and peeler. Best of all, choosing removable hooks (like Tucci does) can allow you to add openings for your latest favorite kitchen items as well.