We Should All Be Organizing Our Kitchen Tools Like Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci recently took to Instagram to share his favorite tips and tricks for making margaritas. In addition to learning about Tucci's penchant for dried limes, viewers also got a glimpse into his enviable, perfectly organized home kitchen. Sharp-eyed viewers will notice Tucci's coat-rack-turned-apron-hook, convenient mortar and pestle shelf, and gorgeous painted plates on display, and people couldn't stop talking about the genius way he uses a kitchen rail to make sure everything he needs is within easy reach.

While most home chefs use a kitchen rail to display well-loved pots and pans, the actor and "Taste: My Life Through Food" author takes a more utilitarian approach. Instead of showing off cookware, Tucci uses his kitchen rail to hang metal cooking tools, measuring cups, kitchen shears, a tea strainer, a funnel, and other gadgets that make creating his favorite dishes — like his simple-yet-indulgent Italian-inspired toastie — a little bit easier. Viewers noticed that Tucci's kitchen rail uses moveable hooks, making it easy to slide the items he needs into reach, while moving away the items that would just get in the way.